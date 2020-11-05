It was in February this year when the news had spread like wildfire that Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has signed with a US-based agency which will see him doing more global content. The talent management company named Gersh Agency would reportedly be representing the superstar internationally and fans are thrilled about it. According to latest reports, Hrithik has auditioned to play the role of a spy in his Hollywood debut. Hrithik Roshan Goes Hollywood! Actor Signs with a US-Based Talent Agency.

According to a report in Mid-Day, this Hollywood action thriller is a multi-million dollar film and it would be bankrolled by a popular production house. The audition that was supposed to happen in the US, was given by the actor from his Mumbai residence owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation. About it a source revealed to the tabloid, “As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik’s team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.”

However, Hrithik Roshan’s spokesperson has denied about such a development to the tabloid. About introducing Hrithik internationally, his manager Amrita Sen had earlier stated, “With Hrithik's leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik's ambitious vision around the world.” Stay tuned for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).