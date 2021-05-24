Filmmaker Priyadarshan's new comedy Hungama 2 will release on OTT. The film was earlier scheduled to open theatrically but the makers have now decided to take the digital route owing to the ongoing pandemic situation that has forced closure of cinemas all over India. The release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers. The film is a sequel of the director's 2003 comedy hit Hungama, and stars Paresh Rawal with Meezaan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpa Shetty Enjoy Delicious Hot Jalebi on the Sets of Hungama 2 (Watch Video).

"Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces," producer Ratan Jain said. Hungama 2 New Poster: Paresh Rawal Hilariously Interrupts Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery And Pranita Subhash’s Coffee Time.

The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).