Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in a decade-old cheque bounce case involving an outstanding debt of INR 9 crore. The veteran comedian, who had surrendered to authorities on February 5, expressed deep gratitude to his fans and the film fraternity for their unwavering support during his 13-day incarceration. Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Chandrapal Yadav Breaks Silence After Actor Gets Interim Bail, Says ‘Our Good Days Are Coming’.

Rajpal Yadav’s First Statement After Release

Speaking to news agency ANI shortly after walking out of prison, a visibly emotional Yadav reflected on his long career and the solidarity he received from the public.

"I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027," Yadav said. "People from all over the country, children, the elderly, and the youth are with me. The way the entire country, the world, and my Bollywood have loved me, I am deeply grateful."

Addressing the legal controversy directly, the actor maintained his willingness to cooperate with the judicial process. "If there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. I thank the High Court for giving me the opportunity to be heard," he added.

Rajpal Expresses Gratitude to Bollywood and Delhi High Court After Interim Bail in Cheque Bounce Case - Watch Video

#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav from Tihar Jail after he was granted interim bail in a cheque bounce case by the High Court He says, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the… pic.twitter.com/Zg1sYtzB0q — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

The Legal Dispute

The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following the film’s failure at the box office in 2012, the actor was unable to repay the loan.

By 2024, the total amount, including interest and penalties, had ballooned to approximately INR 9 crore. The actor was convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the lender were dishonoured. Despite several settlement attempts, the Delhi High Court ordered his surrender earlier this month, citing a "lack of seriousness" in resolving the debt.

Terms of Interim Bail

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted the interim relief until March 18, 2026, after Yadav’s legal team confirmed the deposit of ₹1.5 crore into the complainant's bank account.

The court also took into consideration the actor's plea to attend his niece’s wedding, scheduled for February 19 in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As part of his bail conditions, Yadav was required to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety.

Bollywood Support

During his time in custody, several prominent figures in the film industry reportedly extended their support. Actor Sonu Sood and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh were among those who publicly stood by the comedian, with Sood reportedly offering him a film role and a signing amount to assist with his financial obligations. Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference After Receiving Bail in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor’s Manager.

The court has directed Rajpal Yadav to be present for the next hearing on March 18, either physically or via video conferencing, to provide a roadmap for the remaining repayment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).