Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Chandrapal Yadav Breaks Silence After Actor Gets Interim Bail, Says ‘Our Good Days Are Coming’

Chandrapal Yadav, the brother of veteran actor Rajpal Yadav, shared a message of hope and resilience on Monday after the Delhi High Court granted the actor interim bail. Rajpal, who had been incarcerated at Tihar Jail for 11 days in connection with a long-standing INR 9 crore cheque-bounce dispute, was permitted to walk free until March 18, 2026. Speaking to the media outside the court premises, a visibly relieved Chandrapal expressed that the family is ready to move past the recent legal turmoil. Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference After Receiving Bail in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor’s Manager.

Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Expresses Relief - Watch Video

Delhi: On actor Rajpal Yadav, brother Chandrapal Yadav says, ''We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now.'' pic.twitter.com/jn3cLsPF3R — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2026

Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Breaks Silence

Addressing the cameras with folded hands, Chandrapal emphasized that the family holds no resentment despite the difficult period. He stated, “Humme kissi se koi shikayat nahi hai. Jo bhi din the woh humare din the, ab humare ache din aane wale hain. Abhi bas yehi kahenge.” (We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, they were ours; now our good days are about to come. That is all we will say for now.) When questioned about the widespread support his brother received from Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood and Salman Khan, Chandrapal remained reserved, noting, “Yeh sab bhaisaab hi batenge” (My brother will speak about this himself).

Bail Conditions and Next Steps

The relief was granted by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after the actor’s legal team deposited INR 1.5 crore into the complainant company’s bank account. This was in addition to INR 1 crore previously submitted, bringing the total deposit to INR 2.5 crore. As part of the interim bail conditions, the actor was required to furnish a personal bond of INR 1 lakh and one surety. The court has also mandated that he surrender his passport and attend the next hearing on March 18, either in person or via video conferencing. The temporary release was primarily allowed to enable the actor to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur on February 19. Rajpal Yadav Granted Interim Bail in INR 9 Crore Case After Depositing Partial Dues.

Upcoming Press Conference

Following his release from Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav is expected to address the media directly. His manager, Goldie, confirmed that a press conference is being planned for later this week. “He will soon hold a press conference to address the issue and talk about it. It will happen in a day or two. Till then, we cannot say anything more,” the manager stated. The session is expected to provide clarity on his repayment plan for the remaining debt and address the viral rumours regarding industry help.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IANS). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).