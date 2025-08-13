Manal Thakur is one of the most adored actresses in the country, having worked in both the Hindi and Telugu industries. The Son of Sardaar 2 actress has been grabbing headlines in recent days for her rumoured romance with Tamil star Dhanush. Amid the dating speculations involving Mrunal and Dhanush, an old video of the actress from her soap opera days has resurfaced online. In the now-viral clip, Mrunal Thakur compared herself to Bipasha Basu, claiming she was better than the Raaz actress. Her remarks have left netizens disappointed. Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Dating? Viral Hand-Holding Video From Actress’ Birthday Bash and ‘Mama’s Favs’ Playlist Spark Buzz (Watch).

Mrunal Thakur Calls Bipasha Basu ‘Manly’ in Old Video

The viral Mrunal Thakur video doing rounds on the internet is from her television days. For the unversed, before making it big in films, the actress was a popular face in the TV scene. The clip is from the time when she starred in Kumkum Bhagya. In the resurfaced video, Mrunal Thakur is seen chatting with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arijit about fitness. When Arijit challenges her to do push-ups, the Sita Ramam actress jokes that he might be interested in marrying a strong, muscular woman.

She said, "Do you want to marry a girl whos manly, with muscles go marry Bipasha." She further added, "I am far better than Bipasha."

Mrunal Thakur Says She’s Better Than Bipasha Basu in Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

After the resurfaced video went viral, netizens were obviously furious about Mrunal's comments. Many found it shocking that a person like Mrunal, known for her humble and polite nature, could even say something like that. Among the hundreds of comments was a user who said that the actress was not actually herself but was acting as a character. However, other users felt that even as a character, those words were mean and disrespectful.

A user wrote, "Not even close to Bipasha's pinky finger." Another commented, "All my admiration for Mrunal gone in seconds." Social media sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, also commented, writing, "LMAO f'ing wtf is this woman smoking." ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Wants Us To Laugh but Where Are the Jokes? (LatestLY Exclusive).

Netizens React to Mrunal Thakur’s Viral Video

What do you think about Mrunal Thakur's comments?

