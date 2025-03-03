Renowned singer Mika Singh is currently grabbing headlines after he slammed Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in a recent interview. The "Subha Hone Na De" singer opened up about his regrettable experience working with Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover while working on his web series Dangerous. Mika accused the actress of throwing tantrums during the shoot, which led to a substantial increase in the project's budget. Bipasha recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, which could be a possible reaction to the singer's allegations. ‘We Need Our Separate Rooms’: Mika Singh Calls Out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for ‘Unnecessary Drama’ and Delays on ‘Dangerous’ Set.

Bipasha Basu Shares Cryptic Post on ‘Toxic People’

On Sunday (March 2), Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Toxic people create chaos, point fingers, shift blame and avoid taking responsibility." Without taking anyone's name, the actress wrote, "Stay away from toxicity and negativity. God bless all. Durga Durga." The post was shared on Sunday (March 2), just a day after Mika Singh's interview went viral.

Bipasha Basu’s IG Story

What Did Mika Singh Say About Bipasha Basu?

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh opened about the challenges he faced in his production experience while working with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. He said, "Why do you think they are out of work now? God is watching everything." He revealed that he liked Karan a lot and had planned a low-budget film of around INR 4 crore. Unable to afford Vikram Bhatt as a director, he hired him as a writer for the film and settled with Bhushan Patel to direct the project. However, the situation changed after Bipasha expressed her interest in joining the film. Actress Bipasha Basu Slays in Sexy Mononkini As She Poses by the Poolside; Netizens Call Her ‘Hot and Beautiful’ (See Pic).

"The shoot was set in London and the budget increased from INR 4 crore to INR 14 crore. The drama createdby Bipasha ensured that I would always regret getting into production. It was a team she was comfortable with and they were playing a couple, but she suddenly started making demands refusing to do certain scenes. Theseactors work for big producers and don't complain even for the tiniest roles but their attitude changes when it comes to smaller producers." the singer said.

