Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane while visiting singer Shaan at his home. The two reminisced about their early days in Bollywood, particularly their work on the 1992 hit Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, a film that became a turning point in Farah’s career. 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood': Farah Khan Reveals ‘Ghafoor’ Song Was Shot in Just One Day (View Post)

Farah Khan Recalls Deepak Tijori Kiss Scene

Farah revealed she joined the project as an assistant director but quickly found herself helping with choreography and even stepping in as a dancer when others didn’t show up. She said, “I actually joined as an assistant director. Then, when they ran short of dancers, I started helping with choreography and whenever a dancer didn’t show up, they’d put me in front of the camera. There’s even a scene where Deepak Tijori kisses my cheek the girl who was supposed to do it refused, so they sent me instead!”

Farah Khan Reveals She Was Unpaid on ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’

Shaan, who had a small role in the film, shared, “I worked on the film for four days but was barely visible in the final cut. After shooting for four long days, I appeared only in a passing shot in a medley of songs.” He also revealed his pay, “I got INR 150 per day for four days, while the others received INR 75.” Farah, who was never paid for her efforts, laughed and said, “You got paid? I was never paid! But honestly, what that film gave me was far more valuable than any cheque, it changed my life.” Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone Rumoured to UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram Over 8-Hour Workday Joke? Here’s How Filmmaker Sets the Record Straight.

Farah Khan and Shaan Recall Their Early Days

The duo fondly recalled their beginnings, with Farah adding, “The first movie Shaan ever did was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,” to which Shaan chuckled, “Yes, I was there with a saxophone!” The film, starring Aamir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh and others, remains iconic, not just for its story but also for the early career milestones it provided Farah, Shaan and many others behind the scenes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).