Social media buzz recently that filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Deepika Padukone had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours of a fallout. Screenshots circulating online even claimed that Ranveer Singh had unfollowed Farah as well, leading to speculation that the alleged rift stemmed from Farah joking about Deepika’s eight-hour workday. ‘Vo Bhi 1BHK Me Rehta Hai’: Farah Khan’s Fun Visit to Baba Ramdev’s Ashram Sparks Salman Khan Comparison; Bhaijaan Receives Warm Welcome in Ladakh.

Farah Khan Reaction

Farah, however, addressed the rumours directly and dismissed them. Reacting to one such post, she commented, “What rubbish ul write!! Pls find other things to do.”

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan Jokes About Deepika Padukone’s 8 Hour Workday

The rumours come after Deepika made headlines for exiting films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD over her eight-hour workday demand. Farah, in her vlogs, playfully remarked about Deepika’s limited shooting hours. While visiting actor Rohit Saraf’s house, cook Dilip was seen asking, “Deepika Padukone ma’am kab aayengi humare show main” (when will Deepika ma’am come to our show)? Farah joked, “Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai” (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn’t have time to come to our show). Farah Khan Birthday: A Look at Her Legendary Career From ‘Main Hoon Na’ to ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Watch Farah Khan's Full Vlog:

Farah Khan and About Deepika Padukone Share Strong Bond

Farah and Deepika share a longstanding professional bond. Farah launched Deepika’s career with Om Shanti Om, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and later worked with her again in Happy New Year. Both films were major successes, showcasing their strong working relationship. Despite the social media chatter, Farah’s response emphasises that there is no rift and the two continue to share mutual respect and friendship.

