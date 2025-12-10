Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming his upcoming film titled King. The action film directed by Siddharth Anand is one of the most hyped up upcoming films in Bollywood, not just for its grand scale but also for its star-studded cast. The movie marks SRK's debut collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. As per the latest updates, the actor is personally preparing Suhana for King's heavy action scenes. ‘Jailer 2’: Is Shah Rukh Khan Set for His Kollywood Comeback With Major Cameo Role in Rajinikanth–Nelson Dilipkumar’s Upcoming Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

Farah Khan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Is Training Daughter Suhana Khan for ‘King’

On Tuesday (December 9), Danube Properties announced that they will develop a 55-storey tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also attended the event along with his close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. During a candid on-stage conversation, Farah Khan praised Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood before shifting focus to SRK's next big project.

Farah Khan said, "Shah Rukh's son Aryan has made the most kick ass web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action." Meanwhile, SRK is seen seated on the stage and nodding as he listens to Farah Khan.

Farah Khan Talks About Suhana Khan and ‘King’ at Dubai Event – Watch Video

#SuhanaKhan getting trained for action by the very best, the #KING himself 👑❤️ ⁦@justSidAnand⁩ Keep cooking and serve us hardcore nasha lord 💣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pxcq80vx9i — Kamina Adi 🤖 (@KaminaAdi) December 9, 2025

‘King’ Announcement

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, the makers of King unveiled the much-anticipated title reveal video. The video gave us a look at the actor's striking new avatar with grey hair as he gears up for action and more action in the Siddharth Anand directorial. The movie also marks the big screen debut of Suhana Khan, who last appeared in the Netflix movie The Archies. Jaideep Ahlawat Shares What It Felt Like To Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan in ‘King’, Says ‘You Just Cannot Describe It’.

Watch the Title Announcement Video of ‘King’:

More About ‘King’

The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's King has been building up for a while, mainly due to its starcast. Apart from SRK and Suhana Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Varma among others in key roles. SRK previously worked with Siddharth Anand on the blockbuster Pathaan in 2023.

