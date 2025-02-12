Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, recently got into trouble after he appeared on standup comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. A clip from the latest episode also featuring Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Samay Raina went viral due to an obscene and vulgar discussion. Ranveer made a comment regarding "watching parents have sex" that sparked massive outrage online, also leading to multiple police cases. Now, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Manoj Bajpayee have reflected on the matter and shared their thoughts. Did Ranveer Allahbadia Try Convincing Varun Dhawan To Appear on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’? Watch THIS TRS Clip To Find Out!.

Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee Open Up on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversy

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali said, "Fame that is achieved in a short time also goes away quickly. Obscenity is something that looks bad, and anyone would agree to it, but people have become immature, so their mistakes should not be taken too seriously." Manoj Bajpayee agreed with what the filmmaker said and added, "Today, success can be achieved quickly. However, one should strive hard to safeguard it to truly enjoy it." The Gangs of Wasseypur further advised the youth to stay aware of their surroundings and stay informed. He said that this is the reason he asks everyone to read the newspaper. FYI, both Imtiaz and Manoj ave appeared on Raneer's podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS).

Imtiaz Ali and Manoj Bajpayee Share Wisdom for Young Content Creators

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia, who was a panellist on Samay Raina's talent show, India's Got Latent, made a distasteful comment regarding parents. He said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sez for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop." The video capturing the moment went viral and invited heated reactions. Ayesha Khan REACTS to Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina Controversy, ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame Actress Takes a Dig at Authorities, Says, ‘Kahi Development Na Ruk Jaye’ (See Post).

While Ranveer has issued an apology following the backlash, Samay Raina is yet to make a comment regarding the matter.

