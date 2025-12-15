Amitabh Bachchan, at 83, continues to redefine dedication and discipline. The legendary actor, who has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades, still maintains a gruelling work schedule that has left his co-stars in awe. Amitabh Bachchan Apologises for Late Blog Update, Says He Worked Until 5:30 AM (View Post)

Sharib Hashmi Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Shoots Three 'KBC' Episodes

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, actor Sharib Hashmi revealed that Bachchan shoots as many as three episodes of KBC in a single day, beginning at 9 AM and continuing till almost midnight. Sharib, who appeared on KBC 17 alongside his The Family Man co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, said, “His energy is on another level, salute. At this age, he does three episodes in a single day. Our episode ended around 12 AM, and his energy was still intact while we felt like napping!” Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life With Poignant Note; Says ‘In the End, Life Becomes a Series of Still Pictures’ (View Post)

Sharib Hashmi Calls Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

The actor described meeting Bachchan as a surreal experience, saying, “It felt like I was in a dream. When he asked me about my journey, I couldn’t believe it-just talking to him was unbelievable.” The trio’s episode was filled with fun moments and camaraderie, as they played confidently and won INR 7.5 lakh. However, what truly stood out was Bachchan’s tireless passion and professionalism. As Sharib summed it up perfectly, “One doesn’t become a superhero of an era just like that.”

