Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have landed in a major controversy following the latest episode of India's Got Latent. Amid the backlash, YouTube India has taken down the video, and a police investigation regarding the same is also underway. For the uninformed, during the latest episode of the show, Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, stirred major controversy after he was heard saying, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." Amid this, an old episode from Ranveer's podcast featuring him and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has emerged online. Ayesha Khan REACTS to Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina Controversy, ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame Actress Takes a Dig at Authorities, Says, ‘Kahi Development Na Ruk Jaye’ (See Post).

Ranveer Allahbadia Talks About ‘India’s Got Latent’ With Varun Dhawan

Following massive backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology by sharing a video on social media. Despite this, people don't seem to be letting go of what happened. Now, an old clip of the popular podcaster with Varun Dhawan has resurfaced online, where he is seen convincing the Bollywood star to appear on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. In a clip shared by Ranveer from The Ranveer Show (TRS) on his Instagram, Varun Dhawan could be seen talking about why he would not make an appearance on the show.

Varun Dhawan Predicted Samay Raina’s Jokes Might Land Him in Trouble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@ranveerallahbadia)

He said, "He has asked me to be on the show, and I would go for it. I could get cancelled. But I feel maybe his show would be affected negatively because the more eyeballs you get in that way, sometimes when you are doing it with that humour. Though he's not scared of all that. He's really not scared." Ranveer says that he really feels the actor should go for it. Responding to this, the Baby John star says, "I would do it in a skip of a heartbeat. But I think the teams I am dealing with,I think I'll have to do it when I'm not promoting a film because there will be a crossfire for sure." Women’s Rights Body Raises Concern Over Derogatory Remark by Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘India’s Got Latent Show,’ Summons ‘BeerBiceps’ Creator and Guests From Other Episodes; Check List of Names.

While Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology over the controversial remarks he made on the show, Samay Raina, who is currently on a standup tour in the US, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the whole matter.

