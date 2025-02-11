Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, found himself involved in a massive controversy after multiple complaints were filed against him due to an obscene joke he made during the latest episode of standup comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Ranveer, a respected name in the Indian YouTube community with over 12 million subscribers across seven different channels, faced the wrath of social media after his controversial "sex with parents" remark on the show. While several celebs have taken a dig at those involved, Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan called out the authorities, urging them to focus on greater problems after an FIR was filed against Samay and Ranveer. B Praak Cancels Ranveer Allahbadia Podcast Appearance After Obscene Comedy on Samay Raina's Show, Says, 'Please Save Our Indian Culture and Respect' (Watch Video).

Ayesha Khan Slams Authorities Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Row

Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on Samay Raina's show have attracted strong reactions from celebs. Among them was Bigg Boss fame Ayesha Khan, who took an indirect dig at the authorities amid the controversy. Taking to her Insta stories on Tuesday (February 11), she wrote, "Problems we are facing - terrible roads, massive traffic jams, air pollution, general safety, dark comedy on a dark comedy platform."She further added, "Solution - Action to be taken on the most serious topic, varna kahin development na ruk jaye. Only if there was a similar outrage for problems bigger than this in the country."

Ayesha Khan’s IG Story

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

During the latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." A clip featuring this went viral across social media platforms and attracted strong reactions not just against him but with other panellists.

Following the massive backlash, Ranveer Alllahbadia issued an apology by sharing a video on social media. He said, "Comedy isn't my forte. My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny." The 32-year-old added that the video was made solely to apologize and not to provide any context or justification for what had happened. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: After NHRC’s Directive, Google-Owned Platform YouTube Says ’Have Clear Policies for Content Removal Requests From Governments ‘.

While Ranveer has issued an apology, Samay Raina, who is currently in the US for a standup comedy tour, is yet to offer a clarification regarding the whole matter.

