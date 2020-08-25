Sandip Shridhar, Chartered Accountant of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday, arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz for questioning, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. Meanwhile, Rajput's friend and cook Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj respectively also arrived at the DRDO guest house for further questioning. The two were also called in for questioning on Monday as well. Earlier on Tuesday, a team of Mumbai Police arrived at the guest house early in the morning and left from there after some time. Video of Sushant Singh Rajput at Sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s Wedding Goes Viral

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 3 questioned Shridhar "about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required," an official told ANI. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI Questions Late Actor’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Once Again

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

