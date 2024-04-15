Actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with her “crew” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, and Angad Bedi. Neha took to Instagram and shared her “very own highlights” from the evening, which included Kareena retouching her lipstick, Neha cheering as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes, and then all four posing together. Neha Dhupia Drops Her ‘Very Own Highlights’ From MI vs CSK Match Featuring Kareena Kapoor, John Abraham and Angad Bedi (See Pics and Watch Video).

The actress captioned the string of pictures, “My very own highlights from last evening! Love the sport (cricket emoji) loved the energy … loved our crew.” Dhoni, 42, in a packed Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, hammered Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double to help his team Chennai Super Kings, cross the 200-run mark. His team won by 20 runs against Mumbai Indians. Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia and Others Spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert (Watch Videos).

Neha Dhupia's Photo Dump From IPL 2024

On the work front, Neha has her diaries full with No Filter Neha an OTT show called Therapy Sherapy and Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. She also has an international film titled Blue 52.

