Irrfan Khan, Rest in Peace: From Cartoons to Posters, Fans Make Lovely Tributes to Show Their Respects to the Departed Acting Legend (View Pics)

Remembering Irrfan Khan: From Cartoons to Posters, Fans Make Lovely Tributes to Pay Their Ode to the Departed Acting Legend (Photo Credit: twitter)

'Shock' and 'disbelief' were the first reactions not just for fans, but even journalists getting reports about Irrfan Khan's death. It's heartbreaking to know that one of the finest Bollywood actors of today is no more. Khan had been battling a rare cancer - Neuroendocrine tumour - for the past two years. We've been in awe of his brilliance in every single role that Khan has played on screen. His return with Angrezi Medium this year was a delight for his fans. We were looking forward to more such excellent stints by the actor. But destiny had its own plans. Khan was admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai yesterday, and breathed his last today. Remembering Irrfan Khan: From Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium, Complete List of Actor's Films That You Can Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, iTunes and YouTube Online.

One can't help but feel a void. Irrfan's brilliance has been unmatched and that quality of leaving his fans yearning for more leaves moviegoers devastated with the actor's death. Irrfan was a star without stardom. He was one of those acclaimed actors who would speak through their performances. From Paan Singh Tomar, to Maqbool, to Life of Pi, to Hindi Medium, Irrfan never ceased to surprise. Irrfan Khan No More: 11 Times When Irrfan’s Scene-Stealing Acts Were the Best Part About Some Perfectly Average (or Worse) Movies.

We still can't reel ourselves from the shock of the actor's passing away, and the fans have been posting tributes to Irrfan on social media. Check out some of the best ones here:

The Kingly Salute From Superheroes

We Agree With Your Sentiments!

MISS YOU IRRFAN KHAN THE LEGEND pic.twitter.com/uNcHrLvQ4U — faiZ IRFAN🐦(The DeshBhakt) (@faiZIRFAN10) April 29, 2020

A Humble Tribute

A humble tribute to Irrfan Khan #IrrfanKhan RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/AwA58LhHim — Funchershop (@funchershop) April 29, 2020

Boss Logic's Ode

"I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye." Rest in peace @irrfank 😔 pic.twitter.com/sSzm0REjNj — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 29, 2020

Satish Acharya's Fitting Cartoon

Forever in Our Hearts!

Guess The Movie?

Another Fine Tribute

One More Beautiful Satish Acharya Cartoon

View this post on Instagram Ammi Jaan! #IrrfanKhan @newssting cartoon A post shared by Satish Acharya (@cartoonistsatish) on Apr 29, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

You Definitely Will!

We will miss you, Irrfan Khan! Always and forever!

- with inputs from Pragati Ratti Sharma