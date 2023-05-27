Actor Babil Khan says he doesn't plan to stick to any formula and wants his filmography to reflect his voice as an individual. The 25-year-old son of late actor Irrfan Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix movie Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt. Going forward, Babil said he will accept whatever life is bringing to him with grace. Its a Working Birthday for Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan as He Is Currently Filming For Next Project.

"I hate formulas and I don't think I should stick to it at all. I will take whatever life is bringing to me with grace and try to bring my individuality to that. If it's a 'masala' film, I will try to bring myself to that 'masala' film and not just do it the way it is supposed to be done.

"If I can bring my journey, my art and my individuality to the table, it can make every film special," the actor told PTI in an interview here on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards and Weekend. His debut film Qala, which featured him along with Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee, also provided audiences a break from the formula, Babil said.

"It is an expression and an inclination towards cinema rather than just entertainment. Of course, entertainment is very important but cinema and films have to mean more than just that. "Anvita Dutt did it successfully and people were craving for it and they got that at the right time," he added.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala followed the story of an eponymous young playback singer, played by Dimri. Babil essayed the role of Jagan, her competitor.

As a young artist, Babil said validation from the audience and the film industry motivates him. "At this age it feels good... I am a people's man, I feel receiving validation from audiences and industry motivates you. It gives you confidence in your art and craft. I hope I will reach a point where the validation within me will be enough for me to express my art effectively." He recalled following his father on to the stage whenever the late actor received an award.

"They would say the 'award goes to Irrfan Khan' and Baba would just walk. I walked behind him. There used to be people who would try to get hold of me but by the time he reached the stage, I was already there with him. He handled it with so much grace, I miss that," Babil said.

The actor will be next seen in the series The Railway Men, backed by Yash Raj Films' newly launched digital arm YRF Entertainment. Also starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma, the show is billed as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.