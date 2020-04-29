Remembering Irrfan Khan: From Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium, Complete List of Actor's Films That You Can Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, iTunes and YouTube Online

Irrfan Khan, a versatile, hard-working, legendary actor that Bollywood had ever seen, left for heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, after losing a battle with colon disease. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and was in the ICU on April 28, 2020. The actor's previous history with grievous illness was when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. He soon postponed his work commitments and left to London to get treated and returned to Mumbai in September 2019. Irrfan Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and More TV Celebs Mourn the Actor’s Death (View Tweets).
Irrfan's first movie was Salaam Bombay, however, his breakthrough movie came in the form of Haasil in 2003. And ever since, Irrfan's resume has boasted of cult movies, both Bollywood and Hollywood alike. A Quiet Farewell: Irrfan Khan Laid To Rest in Versova Kabristan, Last Rites Performed By His Sons Ayan and Babil.
And here are ,ost of the late actor's works and where you can watch them:
Netflix:
The Lunchbox
Paan Singh Tomar
Talvar
Qarib Qarib Singlle
Billu
Deadline
Haider
Life In A Metro
Amazon Prime Video:
Hindi Medium
Karamati Coat
Tulsi
Karwaan
Blackmail
Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
D-Day
YouTube:
Haasil
Madaari
Salaam Bombay
Mumbai Meri Jaan
Yeh Saali Zindagi
7 1/2 Phere
Kamla Ko Maut
Drishti
The Goal
Ghaath
Kali Salwar
Gunaah
Dhund
Footpath
Chocolate
Shadows of Time
Charas
Puzzle
The Cloud Door
Hisss
Thank You
Gunday
Zee5:
Rog
Jazbaa
Sunday
Aan
Right Yaaa Wrong
Here are rest of the movies not in the above list:
Maqbool (Hotstar, MX Player)
#Maqbool (2003) by @VishalBhardwaj.
Streaming on @DisneyPlusHS and @MXPlayer.
Youtube https://t.co/FHZwJbLWMl
Feat. #Irrfan #Tabu #PankajKapur #NaseeruddinShah #OmPuri @masumehofficial #DeepakDobriyal #PiyushMishra @menonshwetha @AbbasTyrewalas pic.twitter.com/VvxJ8NNC6h
— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 29, 2020
The Namesake (Check Link in Tweet)
#TheNamesake (2006) by @MiraPagliNair.
Feat. #Irrfan #Tabu @kalpenn #SahiraNair @ZuleikhaR #SabyasachiChakrabarty @JacindaBarrett @sebroche #RumGuhaThukral and #SupriyaDevi.
Link: https://t.co/5HA2nfTv4M@soonitara @thenitinsawhney #JhumpaLahiri pic.twitter.com/laTMEYq1Nh
— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 29, 2020
Piku (Sony Liv)
#Piku (2015) by @ShoojitSircar.
Feat. @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone #Irrfan #MoushumiChatterjee @Jisshusengupta @Akshay0beroi and #RaghubirYadav.
Streaming on @SonyLIV.@ronnielahiri @filmsrisingsun #JuhiChaturvedi @aroyfloyd @MSMMotionPics @SnehaRajani @yrf pic.twitter.com/zd5jb0gpfj
— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 29, 2020
Puzzle (iTunes)
#Puzzle (2018) by #MarcTurtletaub, feat. #Irrfan #KellyMacdonald #DavidDenman #BubbaWeiler #AustinAbrams and @livhewson.
Available on @iTunes.
Youtube (buy/rent) https://t.co/d76H9bdVo8@sonyclassics pic.twitter.com/2TaQMj9WVg
— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 29, 2020
Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium was released on Hotstar on April 6, 2020.
Irrfan was cremated at the Versova kabristan on April 29, 2020 with hi sons Babil and Ayan laying him to rest. Present at his last rites were a few of his family members and friends. With Irrfan gone, all we are left with are his masterpieces and we recommend each one of the above mentioned Irrfan Khan movies for everyone to watch. May Irrfan's soul rest in peace.