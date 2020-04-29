Remembering Irrfan Khan: From Salaam Bombay to Angrezi Medium, Complete List of Actor's Films That You Can Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, iTunes and YouTube Online

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan, a versatile, hard-working, legendary actor that Bollywood had ever seen, left for heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, after losing a battle with colon disease. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and was in the ICU on April 28, 2020. The actor's previous history with grievous illness was when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. He soon postponed his work commitments and left to London to get treated and returned to Mumbai in September 2019. Irrfan Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and More TV Celebs Mourn the Actor’s Death (View Tweets).

Irrfan's first movie was Salaam Bombay, however, his breakthrough movie came in the form of Haasil in 2003. And ever since, Irrfan's resume has boasted of cult movies, both Bollywood and Hollywood alike. A Quiet Farewell: Irrfan Khan Laid To Rest in Versova Kabristan, Last Rites Performed By His Sons Ayan and Babil.

And here are ,ost of the late actor's works and where you can watch them:

Netflix:

The Lunchbox

Paan Singh Tomar

Talvar

Qarib Qarib Singlle

Billu

Deadline

Haider

Life In A Metro

Amazon Prime Video:

Hindi Medium

Karamati Coat

Tulsi

Karwaan

Blackmail

Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

D-Day

YouTube:

Haasil

Madaari

Salaam Bombay

Mumbai Meri Jaan

Yeh Saali Zindagi

7 1/2 Phere

Kamla Ko Maut

Life in a Metro

Drishti

The Goal

Ghaath

Kali Salwar

Gunaah

Dhund

Footpath

Chocolate

Shadows of Time

Charas

Puzzle

The Cloud Door

Hisss

Thank You

Gunday

Zee5:

Rog

Jazbaa

Sunday

Aan

Right Yaaa Wrong

Here are rest of the movies not in the above list:

Maqbool (Hotstar, MX Player)

The Namesake (Check Link in Tweet)

Piku (Sony Liv)

Puzzle (iTunes)

Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium was released on Hotstar on April 6, 2020.

Irrfan was cremated at the Versova kabristan on April 29, 2020 with hi sons Babil and Ayan laying him to rest. Present at his last rites were a few of his family members and friends. With Irrfan gone, all we are left with are his masterpieces and we recommend each one of the above mentioned Irrfan Khan movies for everyone to watch. May Irrfan's soul rest in peace.