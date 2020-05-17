Ishaan Khatter Reveals the Reason Behind His Curly Hair

Ishaan Khatter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With curly hair and charming personality, actor Ishaan Khatter is surely rocking the boy-next-door look. On Sunday, Ishaan took to Instagram and conducted an interactive session with his fans. A Suitable Boy Stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala Look Every Bit Chic As They Pose for British Vogue Magazine’s June Issue (View Pic)

When a user asked him about the reason behind his curls, Ishaan proudly said: "I got it from mama." "'Khaa' se nahi, 'Maa' se," he added. For the uninitiated, Ishaan is actress Neelima Azeem's son with Rajesh Khattar. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Relationship Ended for THIS Reason?

Speaking of Ishaan's upcoming Bollywood projects, he will be seen in ace filmmaker Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy". He will also share screen space with Ananya Panday in "Khaali Peeli".