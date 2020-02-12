Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Relationship Ended for THIS Reason?

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter call it quits (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was during the release of Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie, Dhadak that she made headlines for her relationship with co-star, Ishaan Khatter. The duo was apparently seeing each other and her numerous appearances with his family added fuel to this already igniting fire. However, now a report in Deccan Chronicle suggests that the lovebirds are no longer together and you can blame their personal and professional equation for it. The duo has already called it quits and hence, we see no pictures of them together anymore. Did Shahid Kapoor Just Hint About Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor Being In a Relationship?

As per the report, Ishaan's obsession with Janhvi was too much for the actress to bear. In fact, his appearances at her promotional events had left her embarrassed and she decided to end it before it gets any worse. Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying, "It was okay for him to hang around her when they were promoting Dhadak, but when Janhvi was promoting Ghost Stories, Ishaan would land up at the venue, embarrassing the hell out of Janhvi.” We still wonder if there's any truth behind this incident. Exclusive! Janhvi Kapoor's Closeness To Ex-Boyfriend Akshat Rajan Leaves Ishaan Khatter Restless?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Oct 2, 2018 at 9:24pm PDT

The report even mentions how the duo is professionally well occupied and have no time for any romantic linkups. Janhvi and Ishaan both want to focus on their careers individually and as a result, they decided to split. Apparently, Janhvi's recent bonding with her ex, Akshat Ranjan was also bothering Khatter and that could be another reason for their relationship to go kaput. Well, the news certainly came in at the wrong time. With Valentine's Day being a day away, we didn't want to hear breakup stories or even write anything about them. This is just sad!