Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to celebrate 27 years since the release of his romantic-comedy film Ishq. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Singham actor shared a heartwarming post featuring a throwback photo with his wife and co-star, Kajol, alongside a recent picture. Sharing the post, Ajay wrote in the caption, “27 years of Ishq and ISHQ @kajol.” ‘Singham Again’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Had Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cop Universe’ Made Itself Profitable? Here’s the Truth!.

The first image in the post is from the movie, while the other shows the couple sitting together, twinning in black, and posing. Fans flooded Devgn’s post with love, reminiscing about memorable scenes and the duo's chemistry in the film. One user wrote, “This movie is a gem! Watching it feels like revisiting childhood memories.” Another commented, “I can’t believe it’s been 27 years since this movie!” A third added, “Best film ever!”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Ishq also featured Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles.

The 1997 release became a massive box office hit, with its songs like “Neend Churayi Meri” and slapstick comedy scenes still cherished by audiences today. Released on November 28, 1997, Ishq emerged as a major commercial success, ranking as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The romantic comedy was remade in Kannada as Snehana Preethina in 2007.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan recently expressed their eagerness to collaborate again, hinting at the possibility of a sequel to their hit romantic comedy. The duo reunited at the mahurat launch of the movie Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son, Aman. Ajay Devgn Celebrates 33 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans for Their Support Since His Debut Film 'Phool Aur Kaante' (View Post).

Reflecting on their time filming Ishq, Ajay shared, “I was just telling him we had so much fun on the set of Ishq; we should do another one.” Aamir agreed, saying, “We should, yaar!”

