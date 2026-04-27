‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9 Confirmed for Diwali 2026; Karan Johar Faces Backlash Over Guest List and ‘Alia Bhatt’ Obsession

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Get ready for the return of the rapid-fire round and the most controversial couch in entertainment. In a recent interview with The Week, filmmaker Karan Johar officially confirmed that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere around Diwali 2026. However, the announcement has been met with a mix of excitement and sharp criticism from a digital audience that seems increasingly fatigued by the show's recurring patterns. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Ep 4: From Alia Bhatt Addressing Ranbir Kapoor's 'Toxic' Tag to Kareena Kapoor's Tiff With Ameesha Patel - Check Top 5 Highlights From Latest Episode!

‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9 Confirmed:

Koffee With Karan Faces Nepotism Criticism

While the "Koffee" brand remains a massive pop-culture phenomenon, online discourse suggests that the show’s prestige may be waning among the industry’s elite. Social media users have pointed out that several top-tier stars have steered clear of the couch for the past four seasons, leading to a perceived drop in the show's "star power." The primary criticism currently flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit centres on the show's gatekeeping. Fans are predicting "another round of nepo guests" such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, while noting that established performers like Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi have never been invited. "It reinforces the idea that Koffee with Karan isn’t just about relevance, but about access," one user noted, highlighting the trend of inviting celebrity spouses and inner-circle friends over outsiders with high visibility.

Fans Slam 'Koffee With Karan' Guest List - See Post

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

The Alia Bhatt Factor

Perhaps the most persistent grievance from viewers is the inevitable mention of Alia Bhatt. Over the last few seasons, it has become a recurring joke that almost every episode, regardless of the guests features a conversation that circles back to her. Even before the Season 9 guest list is official, fans are already bracing for what they have dubbed "another Alia episode," sparking a wave of "Alia fatigue" memes across social media. Koffee With Karan 8 FINALE: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Leaves Karan Johar in Splits While Teaching the Host His Trademark Pose (Watch Video)

'KWK' Season 9 Faces Big Challenge

Despite the criticism, Koffee With Karan remains a juggernaut for Dharma Productions. Season 8 saw record-breaking viewership on JioHotstar, proving that even those who complain about the show are often the ones watching it most closely. As the show gears up for its Diwali return, the challenge for Karan Johar will be whether Season 9 can break away from its insider reputation and provide the genuine, unfiltered surprises that made the show a cult classic in its early years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Week), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).