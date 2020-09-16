Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback video where he is seen practising cricket as preparation for his role the upcoming film, Jersey. Shahid shared the video on Instagram, where he is padded up and wearing a helmet, ready to take stance at the crease in black shorts and a white T-shirt. Jersey Remake: Nani Believes the Story Needed a Bigger Audience, is Glad to See Shahid Kapoor Come On Board

In the background, people can be heard saying "shot", when Shahid's bat connects with a delivery. "Can't wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey," he wrote alongside the clip. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Is Nervous About Working With Dad Pankaj Kapur in His Next

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Cover Drive Shot Below:

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani of the same name. The film also features Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

