In a significant crossover between the worlds of football and cricket, Lionel Messi has gone viral for donning the Indian national cricket team jersey ahead of today's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final. The image, which began circulating on Saturday, 7 March, shows the Argentine icon in a show of support for the "Men in Blue" as they prepare to face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The photograph was shared by Adidas India, the official kit sponsor for both the Indian cricket team and Messi himself. Accompanying the post was the caption: "The three stripes look good on world champions. Let's go Team India." The timing of the release has amplified the pre-match excitement in a country currently gripped by "World Cup fever." MS Dhoni Arrives in Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final (Watch Video).
Lionel Messi in Indian Cricket Team Jersey
View this post on Instagram
The "GOAT India Tour" Connection
While the viral post is part of a strategic brand campaign, it is rooted in Messi’s genuine recent connection with Indian cricket. In December 2025, during his celebrated “GOAT India Tour,” Messi visited several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi.
During the final leg of that tour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi was officially presented with a bespoke Team India jersey by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Jay Shah. The jersey featured Messi’s signature No. 10 on the back, symbolising a bridge between two of the world's most popular sports.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).