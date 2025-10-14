The OTT space is buzzing this week as platforms across India and internationally bring a range of exciting content for viewers. From award-winning films to big-ticket franchises and returning fan favourite shows, October 12-18 promises a week full of entertainment. Here’s a detailed look at what’s streaming. Hrithik Roshan To Foray Into OTT Debut As Producer With New Thriller Series 'Storm'.

JioHotstar: ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ and ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’

Disney’s live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon continues the adventure of Hiccup and Toothless, featuring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler reprising his animated role as Stoick. It premiered on JioHotstar on October 13.

Horror-thriller fans can enjoy Final Destination Bloodlines, the latest installment in the series, praised as the best in the franchise with a 92 precent Rotten Tomatoes score. The film has grossed USD 315 million worldwide and releases on JioHotstar on October 16.

Lionsgate Play: ‘Santosh’ - Watch Video

Award-winning filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s acclaimed movie about a widow who receives a ‘token’ police placement on compassionate grounds is finally releasing in India. Starring Shahana Goswami in the lead, the film was the UK’s official Oscar entry last year. Following delays caused by CBFC clearance issues, it will now premiere on Lionsgate Play on October 17.

Netflix: ‘The Diplomat Season 3’ - Watch Video

Keri Russell returns as diplomat Kate Wyler in the third season of The Diplomat. Picking up from last season’s political turmoil, Kate uncovers a web of international lies while navigating global crises. The new season streams on Netflix starting October 16.

Amazon Prime Video: ‘Culpa Nuestra’ (Our Fault) - Watch Video

The final chapter of the Culpables trilogy sees Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) reconnecting after eight years, reigniting lost love and drama. The worldwide sensation concludes its story on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Zee5: 'Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas' - Watch Video

The upcoming Zee5 film features Arshad Warsi in the role of Inspector Bhagwat, who is on the trail of a missing person in Robertsganj, UP, only to uncover a sinister network of crime and murder. Jitendra Kumar plays the film’s main antagonist. The thriller is set to premiere on Zee5 on October 17.

This Week’s Top OTT Releases

This week’s OTT lineup offers a mix of thrillers, romance, family dramas and international hits, ensuring there’s something for every type of viewer. Whether you love crime thrillers, heartwarming stories or edge-of-your-seat supernatural horror, the streaming world has you covered.

