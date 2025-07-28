It was a proud and emotional day for Bollywood’s star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn and music maestro AR Rahman, as their daughters graduated from the prestigious Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Nysa Devgn, 22 years old, completed her Bachelor of Business Administration with a specialisation in International Hospitality and Luxury Brand Strategy. Meanwhile, Raheema Rahman earned her degree with a focus on Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Both the girls were part of the same batch and their heartfelt graduation ceremony moments became a viral sensation. Throwback! Kajol Recalls the Time She Tapped a Foot on Top of a Taxi at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Shares Pic on Instagram.

Nysa Devgn Waves at Kajol and Ajay Devgn During Graduation – See Post

Kajol Channels ‘Real-Life Anjali’

One of the most heartwarming moments came from Kajol, who was heard cheering excitedly as her daughter walked up to receive her degree. Her iconic ‘Come on, baby!’ shout reminded fans of her character Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, drawing smiles and nostalgia. A fan on X wrote, “Congratulations Nysa!!! (In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol’s ‘C’mon babyyyy!!’ So clearly).” Another viral video showed Nysa waving and smiling at her parents, who looked emotional and proud in the audience. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over Kajol’s energy and called her a “real-life Anjali.” ‘I Have Always Found It To Be a Very Professional Environment’: Kajol Responds to Backlash Over ‘Haunted’ Ramoji Film City Remark.

Kajol Cheers for Daughter Nysa at Graduation – See Post

Congratulations Nysa!!! (In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol's "C'mon babyyyy!!" So clearly 😂) pic.twitter.com/6UMBS8VFLc — Daughter of SRKajol (@OfSrkajol) July 26, 2025

Raheema Rahman’s proud dad, AR Rahman, took to Instagram to share the milestone. Posting a collage from the convocation ceremony, he wrote, “My little princess, Raheema, has graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education with a focus on Hospitality, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. #proud-dad #womenleaders #alhamdulillah.” ‘I Don’t Even Try To Understand Gen Z Lingo’: Says Kajol on the Quirky New Generation Kids.

AR Rahman Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Kajol’s ‘Sarzameen’ Streams on JioCinema, AR Rahman Tours North America

On the professional front, Kajol recently starred in the OTT film Sarzameen, which premiered on JioCinema. AR Rahman is currently touring North America on his Wonderment Tour, performing across the US and Canada. The graduation of these young achievers is a celebration for their families and fans worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).