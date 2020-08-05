Filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and actress Tanuja Samarth’s daughter Kajol has turned a year older on August 5. She celebrates her 46th birthday today. Happy Birthday, Kajol! She is not only a brilliant actress, who has proved in mettle in romantic, comedy and thriller films, but also a timeless beauty. She has won hearts with her million dollar smile and time and again flaunted her amazing style, both onscreen and off screen. Kajol Birthday: 7 Iconic Performances of The Stunning Actress That Have a Long Way To Go.

Kajol had made her acting debut in 1992 with the film Bekhudi, but her first commercial success happened the following year with Baazigar that also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty in the lead. And she got her breakthrough with the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. Over the years, Kajol has given some memorable performances and along with it, she has also given some of the best songs as well. Be it for friendship, romance, dance or any other moment, Kajol has given some of the best tracks to music and Bollywood lovers. On the occasion of Kajol’s birthday, let’s take a look at the six best songs of this timeless beauty of Bollywood. Kajol Birthday Special: Checking Out Some Of her Popular Movie Dialogues that Will Always Be Relevant.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen

The film Baazigar was not only huge a hit at the box office but this crime thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan also had the best songs and the track “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen” was one of them. The film’s music was composed by Anu Malik. The song “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen” sung by Kumar Sanu and Anu Malik was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol set against the backdrop of a club.

Watch The Video Of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Below:

Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahin

Raju Chacha had marked Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn’s debut as a producer. The song “Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahin” sung by Shaan and composed by Jatin-Lalit is a beautiful romantic number picturised on the real and reel life couple.

Watch The Video Of Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahin Below:

Dekho Na

In the movie Fanaa, Kajol was paired opposite Aamir Khan, in which she played the role of a blind Kashmiri girl. Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan crooned number “Dekho Na” is a popular love song featuring the lead pair.

Watch The Video Of Dekho Na Below:

Jaati Hoon Main

Kajol was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Karan Arjun. SRK and Kajol are known to be one of the best onscreen pair of Bollywood and whenever this duo has come together, they have set the screen on fire. The song “Jaati Hoon Main” sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik was peppy and fans loved to watch this duo groove together like never before.

Watch The Video Of Jaati Hoon Main Below:

Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ is one of the iconic romantic movies of Bollywood featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. “Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko” was one of the classic songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

Watch The Video Of Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko Below:

Chhad Zid Karna

Kajol was paired opposite Salman Khan in the rom-com Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. A college campus romance between the lead pair and the song “Chhad Zid Karna” sung by Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwalhad become a chartbuster.

Watch The Video Of Chhad Zid Karna Below:

These are some of the popular songs featuring Kajol. Here’s wishing the gorgeous actress a fabulous a year ahead and many more amazing projects!

