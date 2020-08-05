Bollywood's favourite actress, Kajol celebrates her birthday today and we think it's time we start a marathon of some of her past releases. The actress who has now become very selective in what she signs and isn't seen very often on the big screen had her last release in January 2020 with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. The period drama is certainly among the most successful releases of this year it was surreal to see the actress share screen space with her real-life husband after such a long time. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak or Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji Promotions? Who Pulled the Sequined Saree Better?

Kajol has had a steady list of hits registered under name and that includes films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Karan Arjun and others. While her performances have always been appreciated in all her outings, there are times when her film dialogues have received a separate nod of approval. Especially, the ones in Fanaa with Aamir Khan. Remember, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhoge?! The line still gets butterflies in our stomach and to honour the same, we have picked five of her famous movie quotes that continue to find a place in our list of forever favourites. Kajol Birthday: 7 Iconic Performances of The Stunning Actress That Have a Long Way To Go.

Have a look...

From Fanaa

From Karan Arjun

From Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi

From We Are Family

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Post scoring her big success with Tanhaji, the actress is now gearing up for her digital debut with Tribhanga. The movie directed by Renuka Shahane will see Kajol collaborating with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The movie backed by Ajay Devgn is scheduled to hit Netflix.

