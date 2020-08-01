If Kangana Ranaut is to believe, there was an attempt made to intimidate her on the night of July 31. The actress apparently heard gunshots outside her Manali residence and thinks it was with an intention to frighten her. Narrating details of her experience, Ranaut in her interaction with E Times said, "I was in my bedroom, at about 11.30 pm. We have three floors. We have a boundary wall, behind which there are apple orchards and a water body. I heard a cracker-like sound at 11.30. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Kangana Ranaut Responds to Mumbai Police's Summon, Says She's 'Keen To Assist' in the Probe.

The actress, however, isn't scared with this supposed threat and insists she will continue questioning the names involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister’s son - I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions,” she continued. Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Once Tried to be a Peacemaker between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu But Not Anymore - Here's Why.

Following her complaint, a police team headed by a DSP rank officer rushed to the spot immediately but they found no chemical trace or empty bullets and cartridges. When Kullu SP, Gaurav Singh was asked to give a brief about his understanding, he said, "Nothing concrete came out as, prima facie, it appears to be a case of stray noise created by landlords or farm keepers, who are on night vigil to protect their orchards and farms from wild animals."According to the SHO of Manali police station, Sandeep Pathania, deployment happened at night. However, post initial investigations, the patrolling staff in that area have been instructed to remain vigilant. The beat staff of the area will take stock of the situation on a regular basis and they will further coordinate with Kangana’s staff at regular intervals.

