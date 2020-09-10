Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale has been a vocal supporter of Kangana Ranaut. The actress' row with Maharashtra government has made national headlines. On Thursday, Athawale met Ranaut at her Mumbai residence. While speaking to ANI, the politician revealed that she has no intentions of joining any political party. But he added that Kangana will be welcomed if she changes her mind. In their conversation, the actress also shared that she will be playing the role of a Dalit person in an upcoming film. Kangana Ranaut Faces Two Police Complaints After Releasing Video Against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society," Athawale was quoted by ANI. "She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished." Interestingly, Kangana is one of the rare actresses to have worked with a Dalit actor in a lead role. Kangana Ranaut’s Views on Caste May Be Flawed, but She Is One of the Rare Top Stars to Have Worked With a Dalit Lead Actor in Caste-Biased Bollywood.

The politician added, "So, she said that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her."

Check Out This Footage Of Meeting Between Kangana And Ramdas Here:

Kangana faced the wrath of Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, who also called her 'haramkhor ladki' in an interaction with a journalist. Reacting to the incident, Ramdas had said, "Raut is a good friend of mine. He is a Shiv Sena leader, a party spokesperson as well as the Saamana editor. I don’t know the entire truth but if at all he has threatened the actress it is quite unfortunate. We are all with Ranaut and family in her fight for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput."

After the actress was threatened by Shiv Sena supporters, Ramdas had said that his party will provide security to her. "RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).