Kangana Ranaut has landed in a legal soup in her row with Maharashtra government. Two separate cases have been filed with Maharashtra police against the Panga actress after she released a video message for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. One of the complainants alleges that Kangana used foul language towards CM by referring to him as "tu" (you) in the video. Another complaint has been filed against the actress for belittling the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who faced the mass exodus. Kangana Ranaut’s Latest Jibe at Uddhav Thackeray: Your Father’s Good Deeds Can Give You Wealth but You Have to Earn Respect (Read Tweet).

It all started when the actress called out the role of Mumbai Police in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was asked by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to not return to Mumbai. However, the actress returned to Mumbai with Y security provided by the centre. But, bad news was waiting for her at the bay as her office for Manikarnika Productions was torn down by the BMC, in a case that has been pending for the last two years. Kangana Ranaut Gets IMPPA's Support Against BMC’s Demolition Drive at Actress’ Mumbai Office (Read Statement).

Soon, the actress posted a video message for Uddhav Thackeray. She said, "Aaj mera ghar toota hai, kal tera ghamand tootega."

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Here:

As you can see the actress referred to the CM as "tu" during the video, which is a very casual way of saying "you" in the Hindi language. However, the other complaint against her seems to be more serious than this. The complainant says that by comparing "the alleged incident (that) happened against her with the Pundits of Kashmir" Kangana had tried to create disharmony in the community.

