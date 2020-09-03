Kangana Ranaut had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than 'movie mafia'. When Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut asked her to not return to the city if she has a problem. To which, Kangana asked if itis Mumbai or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Well, that did not settle well with many people on the internet including a few celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha. Now, people on the internet have dug out an old video of Kangana calling Mumbai a 'relatively safe' city. The viral video dates back to January 2017, when Kangana was attending the annual event Umang, organised to celebrate the Mumbai Police. Richa Chadha, Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker Tweet Their Love for Mumbai After Kangana Ranaut Compares the City to Pok.

In the video, Kangana can be heard saying that she finds Mumbai 'relatively safe'. She points out that it is not completely safe but only relatively than other cities where the situation is much worse. Anup Soni Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘99% of Bollywood Consumes Drugs’ Remark, Says ‘Should Not Stay in This Dirty Rotten Industry Then’.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video From 2017 Here (Watch From 1:00) :

Here Is A Few Tweets Pointing Out The Video:

BJP leader Kangana on @MumbaiPolice at Umang Festival 2017. Thank me later for the video. We aim to reach 10K views, Retweet 🙏. pic.twitter.com/x07zLBx20e — Amar Singh 💫 (@amarsingh0322) September 3, 2020

Soem unverified screenshots of Mumbai Police personnel liking anti-Kangana tweets surfaced on Twitter. "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety?" Kangana responded to the screenshots.

After Shiv Sena's newspaper printed Raut's comment asking Kangana to not return, she tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Kangana has been extremely vocal against the Mumbai police after Sushant Singh Rajput's death under mysterious circumstances. A CBI probed was launched weeks after Mumbai police investigated the case.

