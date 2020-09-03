Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter a few weeks back. And it has been a storm after storm online since then. In the latest, the Manikarnika actress hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had asked her to not come back to Mumbai if she's so afraid of the city police; earlier, the actress had also tweeted how she's more scared of the Mumbai Police than the 'movie mafia'. Now, replying to Sanjay's statement, Kangana compared the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in a tweet. After which, many B-town celebs shared their love and testimonials for the city on social media. Kangana Ranaut Claims Sanjay Raut Gave Her an ‘Open Threat’ to Not Return to Mumbai (Read Tweet).

Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Kubbra Sait, Aswin Mushran, Anubhav Sinha, - all, not born and brought up in Mumbai - tweeted in favour of the city and expressed their gratitude. Mumbaikar Hansal Mehta also tweeted for the city. Check out the tweets below. 'Who Is Vicky Kaushik' Ask Netizens, After Kangana Ranaut Wants Him To Do a 'Drug Test' Along With Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh! (View Tweets).

Kangana Ranaut's Explosive Tweet

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Ashwin Mushran

As much as we whine about it... We don't leave... It's home — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) September 3, 2020

Swara Bhasker

Kubbra Sait

I was 17, I wanted to run away to Mumbai. At 27, I chose to make it home. At 37, I still live here. I love Mumbai. This is MY HOME as it is to millions. ❤️ #ILoveMumbai — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

BTW, Kangana Also Blocked Kubbra After The Tweet

Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro! pic.twitter.com/7J5bIFJVsb — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 3, 2020

Hansal Mehta

@MumbaiPolice you are the best. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 3, 2020

Anubhav Sinha

I ❤️ Mumbai. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 3, 2020

Richa Chadha

Mumbai is truly cosmopolitan in SO many ways....grew up in Delhi and I can’t explain how much safer this city feels as a woman. It’s the commercial AND entertainment capital. And it has a large heart❣... large enough to occasionally forgive ingrates. मला मुंबई खूपच आवडते! pic.twitter.com/voWgU49nPp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 3, 2020

In the Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamna, addressing Kangana's criticism, Sanjay Raut wrote, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,"

