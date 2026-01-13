Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla, widely known for his global hit "Tauba Tauba", has found himself at the centre of a growing social media controversy. Allegations of an extramarital affair emerged this week after a US-based artist publicly claimed she had been in a private relationship with the singer. The claims, which first gained traction on platforms like Reddit and Instagram, suggest that Aujla was involved with the artist without disclosing his marital status. Karan Aujla Announces P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 With First-Ever Stadium Shows in Delhi and Chandigarh - Check Dates! (View Post).

When and How Karan Aujla Cheating Speculations Began

The controversy began when a US-based singer and performer, known as Ms Gori (part of the duo Nyx & Nym), shared a series of posts on her Instagram account on Monday (January 12). In these updates, she alleged that she had entered into a relationship with Aujla while unaware that he was married to his long-time partner, Palak Aujla.

According to the artist’s statements, the situation escalated when she attempted to speak out. She claims she was "silenced and publicly shamed" and alleges that Aujla's management team attempted to spread misinformation to protect the singer’s reputation.

Ms Gori Accuses Karan Aujla of Cheating and Silencing Her

Unverified Claims and Social Media Reactions

The story quickly migrated to popular discussion forums, including the Reddit community r/InstaCelebsGossip, where users shared screenshots of the alleged interactions. Some commentators pointed to past rumours involving other individuals, such as a yoga instructor, though these remain largely speculative.

While Ms Gori has indicated that she is prepared to provide further context and has mentioned legal inquiries in Canada and the US, no official police reports or court documents have been made public at this time.

Karan Aujla and Palak Aujla's Marriage

Karan Aujla and Palak Aujla married in early 2023 following a decade-long relationship that began in their teens. Palak, a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur, has been a constant presence in Aujla's life since his early career struggles.

The singer has often spoken about their bond in interviews, frequently attributing his stability and success to her support. This public image of loyalty has made the current allegations a significant talking point among his global fan base. ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer Karan Aujla’s Calm Reaction Wins Hearts After Fan Throws T-Shirt at Him During 2025 Rolling Loud India Performance in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Karan Aujla’s Latest Instagram Post

Did Karan Aujla Address the Allegations?

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Karan Aujla nor his official representatives have issued a formal statement regarding the accusations. The singer's social media accounts remain active with promotional content, while fans continue to debate the validity of the claims online.

