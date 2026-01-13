Following recent claims of a "private relationship" by a US-based artist, an Australian DJ has now alleged that the singer has been sending her direct messages, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the artist’s marriage to Palak Aujla. Karan Aujla Cheating Controversy: US-Based Artiste Accuses ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer of Dating Her Without Revealing His Marital Status, Claims She Was Silenced.

Karan Aujla Faces New Allegations from Australian DJ

The latest development emerged when an Australian-based celebrity DJ, known online as @djswanmusik and currently residing in Delhi, posted a viral video on Instagram. In the reel, she made the bold claim that Aujla had been in contact with her via DMs, writing, "Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he's a cheat."

The DJ further stated she was prepared to provide evidence, adding, "I can also show proofs btw." The post has since drawn polarised reactions, with some netizens accusing her of seeking attention while others urged her to share the alleged proof.

DJ Swan Shares First Post About Karan Aujla Amid Ongoing Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Swan Musik 🦢 (@djswanmusik)

Growing Controversy

These new claims follow a series of serious allegations made by a US-based musician known as msgorimusic, part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym. Earlier this week, the artist alleged she was involved in a long-term relationship with Aujla without being aware of his marital status.

She further claimed she had been "silenced and publicly shamed" when attempting to speak out. According to her social media statements, she is currently in contact with legal authorities in Canada and the United States and is reportedly preparing for an interview with a major US media outlet to share her side of the story.

DJ Swan Challenges to Share Proof About Conversation With Karan Aujla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Swan Musik 🦢 (@djswanmusik)

Impact on Karan Aujla's Brand

The allegations have sparked intense debate due to Aujla’s public image, which frequently emphasises themes of loyalty and devotion to his wife in his music and interviews. Fans have pointed to lyrics in his hit songs and his wedding in 2023 as pillars of his family man persona.

The ongoing speculation has divided his massive global fanbase. While many supporters maintain that these claims are part of a coordinated effort to tarnish the singer's reputation during his period of peak international success, critics argue the consistency of these reports warrants a response. Karan Aujla Announces P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 With First-Ever Stadium Shows in Delhi and Chandigarh - Check Dates! (View Post).

Karan Aujla is married to Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur Palak Aujla. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2023, prefers to keep their personal life largely private.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).