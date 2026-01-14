Palak Aujla, wife of popular Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla, has broken her silence following a wave of cheating allegations directed at her husband. On Tuesday, Palak took to social media to share a romantic photograph of the couple, a move widely interpreted by fans as a public display of solidarity and a dismissal of the ongoing rumours. Karan Aujla Cheating Controversy: US-Based Artiste Accuses ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer of Dating Her Without Revealing His Marital Status, Claims She Was Silenced.

The post comes at a time when the "Tauba Tauba" hitmaker is facing intense scrutiny after multiple women surfaced online with claims of infidelity and secret relationships.

Palak Aujla Backs Husband Karan Aujla Amid Cheating Rumours

Instead of issuing a formal press statement, Palak Aujla utilised her Instagram Stories to address the controversy. On Tuesday (January 13), she shared a warm, intimate photo where she is seen leaning affectionately toward Karan, who is dressed in a crisp white suit.

The image was set to Karan's song "Winning Speech", featuring lyrics that emphasise loyalty, specifically the line "Fan ikko naar da" (fan of only one woman). She further punctuated the post by adding it to her profile highlights with emojis, including a queen, two hearts, and an "evil eye" symbol, typically used to ward off negativity.

Palak Aujla Stands by Hubby Karan Aujla Amid Cheating Rumours

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

How the Controversy Started

The controversy gained momentum earlier this week when a U.S.-based artist and influencer, known online as Ms Gori (@msgorimusic), alleged she had been in a private relationship with the singer. The artist claimed she was unaware that Karan was married at the time and alleged that his team later attempted to "silence and publicly shame" her to keep the affair hidden.

Adding to the social media storm, an Australian celebrity DJ also posted a viral reel claiming that the singer had been sending her direct messages. "Everyone knows he’s a cheat," she wrote in the caption, asserting that she possessed proof of their interaction. ‘Karan Aujla Has Been DM’ing Me Too’: Amid Cheating Controversy, Australian DJ Claims Punjabi Music Sensation Was in Touch With Her, Says She Is Ready To Show Proof (View Posts).

While Palak has signalled her support through social media, Karan Aujla and his official representatives have yet to release a formal statement regarding the specific allegations. For now, the couple appears to be maintaining a united front as the story continues to develop across international social media platforms.

