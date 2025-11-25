Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla had a surprising yet memorable moment during his performance at Rolling Loud India in Navi Mumbai. In a now-viral clip, a fan threw a white T-shirt onto the stage while Aujla was performing. Instead of reacting angrily, the singer maintained his cool he simply picked up the T-shirt, wiped his face with it and tossed it back into the crowd with a smile. The audience erupted in cheers at his composed and confident gesture. Despite the brief interruption, Karan continued to deliver his hit tracks, including Softly, WYTB and On Top. Fans on social media praised him for his calm and classy response, calling it a “true performer moment". ‘The Tonight Show’: Karan Aujla Teaches Jimmy Fallon Energetic Bhangra Dance Steps (Watch Video).

Fan Throws T-Shirt at Karan Aujla – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiddaan Punjabi (@kiddaanpunjabi)

