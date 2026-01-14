Popular YouTuber and former Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan, known online as Fukra Insaan, has officially responded to a series of viral social media posts claiming to show leaked private conversations between him and several women. The controversy, which gained significant traction over the last 48 hours, has sparked a wider debate regarding the authenticity of "expose" culture on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). ‘Lets Leave False…’: Is Jiya Shankar Getting Engaged to Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan? ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Fame Actress REVEALS Amid Viral Rumours (View Post).

How Abhishek Malhan Found Himself Dragged Into the Controversy

The situation escalated when unverified screenshots and video recordings began circulating online, purportedly showing Malhan engaging in inappropriate or suggestive conversations. One specific reel, which surfaced on Instagram, claimed to provide "proof" of these interactions, leading to a divide among netizens. While some fans defended the creator, others called for accountability, causing Malhan’s name to trend across entertainment forums.

The allegations against Malhan come amidst a broader wave of "chat exposes" within the Indian digital community. Recently, high-profile figures, including Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, have also found themselves targeted by similar unverified claims or manipulated media, highlighting a growing trend of digital creators and celebrities being scrutinised through leaked private data. Karan Aujla Cheating Controversy: US-Based Artiste Accuses ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer of Dating Her Without Revealing His Marital Status, Claims She Was Silenced.

Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan ‘Exposed’? Viral Post Alleges Leaked Sexual Chats

Abhishek Malhan’s Response to the Leaked Chats

Breaking his silence on the matter, Abhishek Malhan took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (January 14) to share a video addressing. the viral gossip. In the footage, Malhan dismissed the allegations as baseless and suggested that the screenshots were fabricated to tarnish his reputation.

In his response, the YouTuber said, "Bhai agar tum meri koi bhi chat online dekhte ho, aur agar uske andar emoji dikh gaya tumhe android ka, to wahi expose ho gaya chat banane wala. Say no more man."

Translations: "If you see any of my chats online and you notice an Android emoji in it, then the person who made the chat is exposed. Say no more."

Abhishek Malhan Rejects Leaked Chat Row Amid Social Media Uproar – Watch Video

Abhishek Malhan exposed people for creating fake chats. Gawar army, note it down and make the corrections before making fake chats next time. #AbhishekMalhan #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/DrYtUYNYDX — Rheazyx (@reasyx7849) January 13, 2026

The Social Media ‘Expose’ Culture

The digital entertainment industry has seen a sharp rise in "leak" culture. In the case of Karan Aujla, recent social media narratives attempted to link him to various controversies via digital "evidence," most of which were later debunked or remained unproven. Analysts suggest that these tactics are often used to generate engagement or "clout" for smaller accounts by leveraging the massive fan bases of established stars. ‘Karan Aujla Has Been DM’ing Me Too’: Amid Cheating Controversy, Australian DJ Claims Punjabi Music Sensation Was in Touch With Her, Says She Is Ready To Show Proof (View Posts).

For Malhan, who has built a brand on transparency and a "clean" image, these allegations represent a significant challenge. However, his proactive approach in addressing the situation head-on has been met with support from his core community.

