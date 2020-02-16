Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Have A Fam Jam On Randhir Kapoor's 73rd Birthday (View Pic)

Photo Credit: Instagram

It's always amazing to see how the Kapoor family bonds over birthdays, Christmas dinner or shaadi in the family. They always have the most fun and give us many incredible moments to cherish. Yesterday was Randhir Kapoor's birthday and his immediate family and friends had a family affair with him. He turned 73 and his birthday was celebrated by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, his brother Rajiv Kapoor, wife Babita, Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and many more. Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Pose for a Perfect Family Picture With Parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor in London – View Pic

Karisma Kapoor was, however, missing from the frame as she was busy with an event. She posted on her Insta story how she missed the whole celebration. Kareena looked quite pretty in her jersey top while Saif was dapper like always.

in other news, while it was trolled by many, Randhir Kapoor had come out in full support of Ye jawaani hai deewani remix track in Student Of Year 2. He told Mid-Day, "I feel there is no harm in recreating songs. The original track came out four decades ago. Many youngsters were not aware of the song, but today, everyone knows it because of the remix." He does have a point. Don't you think?