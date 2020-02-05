Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor Dancing on Bole Chudiyan Is The Coolest Video From Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception!

Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bole Chudiya Dance (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding is right now the hottest thing in the tinsel town! Kareena Kapoor Khan's first cousin recently got hitched to his long time girlfriend in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The pictures and the videos from the ceremony are going viral like wildfire. But you got to see this special dance performance by Kareena, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor on "Bole Chudiyan." Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics).

It was indeed fun to go the nostalgia ride with the director of Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and the lead actress. The energy was contagious and we really want to know why didn't Karan be a part of the original song in the first place? Check out the video below.

Kareena, KJO and Karisma Dance on Bole Chudiya!

Meanwhile, the Armaan Jain's wedding festivities was a thing on Instagram. The ceremonies saw who's who from the industry. Also, Jains being related to the families like Kapoors, Bachchans and Nandas, the ceremonies saw a star-studded gathering. The function saw the attendance of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others were seen. If we go by the pictures of the wedding reception, looks like the theme of the party was the glitter and flash as most of the celebs wore glitzy outfits that shined like stars! Well, we are yet to see more pictures and videos from this grand bash so stay tuned with us for more!