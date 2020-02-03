Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics)

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan for Armaan Jain's Wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Omg! Did you just see who is here all decked up bright? It is the tinsel town's one of the most loved mother-son duos, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The netizens generally get to see the toddler's casual pictures with cutesy expressions and waving antics at the airport or near his school/residence. However, this time the baby boy is all set to charm you more along with his mommy in traditional attires. The duo headed to actor and Bebo's cousin, Armaan Jain's wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan Set the Ramp on Fire at Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show, Kartik Calls It His 'Jab Veer Met Geet' Moment (See Pics).

The actress is seen in a mustard yellow saree by Nikasha. Along with her is the three-year-old kid looking like a ball of cuteness in a blue kurta! How we love this simple but sweet photoshoot with just two of them in the frame. We missed daddy cool, Saif Ali Khan though! Check out the pictures below.

Taimur and Kareena Are Shaadi-Ready!

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, who got engaged last year are all set to get hitched. Pictures have been floating on social media from inside their sangeet ceremony. With Bebo and Tim Tim joining the party, we wish to see more of that now!

On the work front, the Pataudi family is basking in the success of Saif's film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor was also seen in the blockbuster film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Meanwhile, Kareena was seen in Good Newwz recently, is prepping up for Angrezi Medium. She will play the role of a cop in this Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer film. Coming back to Kareena and Taimur, they look gorg!