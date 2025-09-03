Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Singham Again, is expressing concern for the victims of flash floods in North India. She is also requesting her followers to help the victims of the flood start a new life given their homes have been washed away in the northern India flash floods. Jammu and Kashmir Monsoon Mayhem: Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza Express Concern As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note and hoped for better days for the victims.

She wrote, “My prayers are with everyone affected by the floods up North. May relief and strength reach you at the earliest”.

She further mentioned, “The floods have claimed lives, uprooted homes and shattered livelihoods to say the least. For those who can, please support trusted relief funds and join local aid efforts”.

Northern India is struggling with submerged roads, flooding in residential areas. Many rivers have broken into uncharted territories after flooding in cities like Varanasi, Manali, Delhi and other towns.

The rains have also triggered massive hillslides and landslides across the Himalayas. Several people have died, and many others remain missing in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, which have been witnessing serial flash floods triggered by cloudbursts over the past few days. Meanwhile, as many as 29 people have died in Punjab and thousands displaced as the state faces the "worst flood in recent history".

Earlier, flashfloods in Jammu-Kashmir reportedly claimed 30 lives in Vaishno Devi landslide with the network coverage being cut off. Telecom services collapsed across large parts of the Union Territory, leaving millions cut off from communication and worsening the crisis. Over 3,500 residents were safely evacuated. Teams from District Administration, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and local volunteers worked on evacuation and relief in the worst-hit areas, while authorities also focused on restoring critical infrastructure and essential services. Punjab Floods: Sonam Bajwa Urges All to ‘Come Together and Stand by Punjab’ During This Time of Crisis.

The flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir followed the wrath of cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir are warming faster than the rest of India, which allows the atmosphere to carry more moisture and produce heavier rainfall. The relief work is underway across north India.

