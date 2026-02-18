The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a critical juncture today, Wednesday, 18 February, as Pakistan take on Namibia in a high-stakes Group A fixture. Following a heavy defeat to India, Salman Ali Agha’s side finds itself in a precarious position, needing a result to bypass the United States in the standings. However, the primary opponent today may be the weather. Colombo is currently experiencing tropical showers, and the forecast suggests that rain could play a significant role in determining whether a full match is possible at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC). Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2026 if PAK vs NAM is Washed Out Due To Rain in Colombo?

Colombo Weather Live

Current Weather Status and Forecast

As of mid-afternoon in Colombo, the sky is heavily overcast with 100% cloud cover. While the ground was dry for much of the morning, local reports indicate that thunderstorms have begun to develop in the vicinity.

Temperature: 28°C (Feels like 31°C)

Humidity: 74% – 79%

Rain Probability: 65% during the afternoon window.

Thunderstorm Risk: Moderate to High between 13:00 and 15:00 local time.

Meteorological data suggests that while the initial start (15:00 IST) might be delayed by passing thundershowers, there is optimism for a window of play later in the evening. The chance of rain is expected to drop to approximately 18% by 16:00, providing hope for at least a shortened contest. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

Qualification Scenarios: Why a Washout Helps Pakistan

Unlike the high-pressure situation faced by Australia in Group B earlier this week, a "No Result" due to rain would actually benefit Pakistan.

If Pakistan Wins: They move to 6 points and officially qualify as Group A runners-up.

If the Match is Washed Out: Both teams receive one point. Pakistan would move to 5 points, which is enough to overtake the USA (4 points) and secure a Super 8 berth.

If Pakistan Loses: They remain on 4 points. Due to an inferior Net Run Rate (-0.403) compared to the USA (+0.787), Pakistan would be eliminated from the tournament.

Pitch and Ground Conditions

The SSC surface is expected to be a typical Colombo track: flat and conducive to batting early on, but likely to grip for spinners if moisture remains in the air. Ground staff at the SSC are well-versed in handling tropical downpours; the stadium possesses an efficient drainage system and enough covers to protect the entire square.

The high humidity and thick cloud cover are likely to assist swing bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi in the opening overs, making the first powerplay critical if play commences.

