ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage enters its final days, the focus shifts to the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo for Wednesday’s Match 35. Following a heavy defeat to India, Pakistan must secure a result against Namibia to keep their Super 8 ambitions alive. However, with the monsoon-like weather typical of Sri Lanka’s western province threatening play, the prospect of a washout has become a central talking point. Unlike the knockout rounds, group-stage fixtures do not have reserve days, meaning the weather could play a decisive role in which team joins India in the next round. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

The Rule: Points and Minimum Overs

In the event of a total washout where no play is possible, the ICC regulations state that both teams will be awarded one point each. For a match to be considered "completed" and a winner declared via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, each side must face a minimum of five overs.

If the rain prevents even a five-over contest, the "No Result" would move Pakistan to five points from their four matches. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

What Happens if PAK vs NAM is Washed Out?

A washout would actually serve as a safety net for Pakistan. Here is how a rain-affected draw would change the table:

Securing the Spot: With five points, Pakistan would move one point clear of the United States, who have already completed their four group games with four points.

Eliminating the USA: Because the USA cannot earn any more points, a single point for Pakistan from a washout would be enough to eliminate the Americans and send Pakistan through to the Super 8s.

The Namibia Factor: For Namibia, a washout would earn them their first point of the tournament, though they have already been officially eliminated from the competition following three consecutive losses.

Group A Points Table

Team Played Won Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 3 3 6 +3.050 USA 4 2 4 +0.787 Pakistan 3 2 4 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 -1.352 Namibia (E) 3 0 0 -2.443

Why Pakistan Cannot Afford a Loss

While a washout aids Pakistan, a full match carries higher stakes. If the weather clears and a game is played, Pakistan must avoid an upset. A loss to Namibia would leave Pakistan stranded on four points.

In that scenario, the USA would qualify for the Super 8s due to their superior Net Run Rate (+0.787 compared to Pakistan's -0.403).

Colombo Weather Forecast

The meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for the Western Province, with a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. While the SSC has improved its drainage facilities, the high humidity (currently at 88%) means that once the ground is wet, it takes considerably longer to dry than the sand-based outfields found in the UAE or Australia.

