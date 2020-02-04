Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Join Karisma, Randhir Kapoor For a Perfect Family Portrait!

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first cousin, Armaan Jain got hitched to long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. This function was jotted everywhere on Instagram where one can see the visuals of the wedding festivities. The wedding saw who's who from the Bollywood world. However, who stole the attention was Mrs Pataudi! Bebo looked ravishing in a yellow saree. She also did a photoshoot with her little boy Taimur Ali Khan. Saif was missing from that frame. However, now we finally get to see a full frame-worthy family picture. Armaan Jain – Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor Are a Sartorial Wedding Brigade!.

In this snap, we can see Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. The stars posed for the perfect family portrait and that is all things royal! Guess who was the star of this photo? Of course, cutie Taimur Ali Khan! Clad in a blue kurta, he looked like a ball of cuteness who was least bothered about the family photo! Check out the snap below.

Meet The Pataudis and Kapoors

Family Matters 💖 #weddingtime @therealkarismakapoor A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:38am PST

Speaking of the wedding, it was a glittery affair. In case you missed it, the Jains are also related to filmy families like Kapoors, Bachchans and Nandas. Hence, the actors from these families attended the wedding reception. Some of them were spotted dancing their heart out at the wedding. There were industry friends like Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor etc too made a stylish entry here. Well, this was one unannounced gala ceremony and netizens are totally relishing it on social media.