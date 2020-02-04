Armaan Jain – Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor Are a Sartorial Wedding Brigade!

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah and Instagram)

The sartorial shenanigans of the wedding bridge last night saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor stun in yellow and pink sarees respectively. Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Shanaya Kapoor chose opulent lehengas. Meanwhile, the men, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor cut out a dapper picture in sherwanis.We know that Bollywood loves its weddings! It begins right from showcasing a larger than life wedding gala in movies to notching up the ante in real life. These big fat Indian weddings, especially in tinsel town are always a splendid affair. This time, the clan made its stunning presence felt for the wedding of actor Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. The wedding transpired last night and witnessed a starry presence. The sartorial shenanigans of the wedding bridge last night saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor stun in yellow and pink sarees respectively. Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Shanaya Kapoor chose opulent lehengas. Meanwhile, the men, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor cut out a dapper picture in sherwanis.

Dressed to nines, wedding couture dominated the style scene. While the women aced the game with their opulent ethnic ensembles of saris and lehengas, the men kept the dapper quotient going with their unmissable swag in sherwanis. Taking their wedding shenanigans to Instagram, here’s a recap of the style fiesta that transpired at the wedding festivities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was a pitambari yellow leheriya saree by Nikasha teamed with a sleeveless blouse, earrings, subtle makeup and a gajra adorned updo. Meanwhile, Taimur sported a customized Raghavendra Rathore blue-white sherwani with sporty sneakers. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan Set the Ramp on Fire at Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show, Kartik Calls It His 'Jab Veer Met Geet' Moment

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Karisma flaunted a pink Raw Mango silk saree with a matching blouse, a whole lot of jewelry by Shri Paramani, glossy makeup and a chic updo.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Styled by Jasmine Jawa, Kiara flaunted a Manish Malhotra pale pink and blue couture lehenga with signature sequin dupatta with the designer's jewellery as well. Textured wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Athiya Shetty wore a pale blue and gold Anita Dongre lehenga with earrings, bangles and a potli bag from Pink Potli. Nude makeup of pink lips, delicately lined eyes, a small bindi and a low back hairdo completed her look.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Mahotra Wedding Reception - Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Kapoor

Ananya flaunted an ivory lehenga with subtle makeup and minimal jewellery. Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look!

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shanaya Kapoor

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the millennial chose a floral Anamika Khanna creation with jewellery by Amrapali. Subtle makeup of pink lips, wavy hair completed her vibe.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah and Instagram)

Tara Sutaria

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara wore a pink Anita Dongre lehenga with a choker, earrings and a potli bag. An elegant hairdo and subtle makeup completed her look.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Karan Johar

Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Karan sported a shimmery striped Sabyasachi sherwani with spiffed up hair and clean-shaven look.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor

Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Arjun flaunted an Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla dark-hued sherwani featuring embroidery with loafers,a gelled mane and beard.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The diva chose a Falguni and Shane Peacock creation with a delicate choker, signature red lip, and wavy hair.

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

While the lovely couple took their saath pheras, the brilliant turnout of glitz, glamour and drama certainly piqued our interests and had us bookmarking our favorite looks from the wedding! Do let us know your favorite ones too and stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates.