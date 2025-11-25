Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on the afternoon of November 25 paid a visit to the Deol family and were seen entering late superstar Dharmendra’s house. The two seated in their car were seen getting down right outside Dharmendra’s bungalow. Both Saif and Karisma were seen dressed in white as they headed into the house. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on Monday, on November 24, at the age of 89. The superstar, a few weeks ago, was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. Dharmendra, ‘Sholay’ and ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ Actor, Dies at 89; Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar Pay Final Respects.

On the afternoon of November 24, Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reached the crematorium to bid a final goodbye to the Bollywood superstar. Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, on the afternoon of November 24, was seen visiting the Vile Parle crematorium to bid farewell to superstar Dharmendra. The actor was later spotted seated in his car, which drove through the heavy crowd of fans and police deployment outside the location. Dharmendra’s wife and superstar Hema Malini and daughter, Esha Deol, who seemed shattered, were seen rushing to the crematorium to bid a final goodbye to their beloved. Megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and others were also seen at the crematorium to pay their final respects to the superstar. Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt Attend the Veteran Actor’s Cremation in Mumbai.

Dharmendra's Work

Talking about Dharmendra, the superstar was born in 1935 in Punjab and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India. The actor is survived by an unforgettable legacy of cult classics, including Sholay, Blackmail, Chupke Chupke and several others.

