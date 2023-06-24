Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan revealed an interesting moment of how he got the part in his latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Gracing the episode on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which will air on Saturday night, will be the ensemble team of the much awaited film, Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring Kartik, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani Begins Dubbing for Film With Kartik Aaryan, Actress Arrives at Studio in Mercedes Maybach (Watch Video).

Amidst the fun conversation, Kartik shares that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala liked Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and his pairing with Kiara Advani. "There were not many romantic scenes but a few moments of romance in the film."

"I remember even when he met me for the first-time regarding casting and I believe he met Kiara too, he said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is like Baazigar for us and this film will be like DDLJ. He passed a huge statement, but I felt nice hearing that and kept my fingers crossed," he added. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Naseeb Se’: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Chemistry in This Love Ballad Will Leave You Mesmerised (Watch Video).

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2023 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).