After an early teaser and the first single "Naseeb Se", the latest news from the upcoming musical romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha is that Kiara Advani has started dubbing for it. Kiara was spotted arriving at the dubbing studio in Bandra in her swanky new Mercedes Maybach. She happily posed for the paparazzi as she stepped out of her car. Her look, though, was casual and cool. She was wearing a white tee with a printed jacket and bottoms. Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Naseeb Se’: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Chemistry in This Love Ballad Will Leave You Mesmerised.

Kiara Advani Arrives at Studio

It is the second collaboration of Kiara and Kartik after their smash hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is being jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Siddharth Randeria in key roles, and is is scheduled for release on June 29. Kiara will also soon start post-production work for National Award-winning director's Telugu debut film, the politican action thriller Game Changer, which has Ram Charan in the lead role.

