Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are going on a mad, fun ride in their next film, Khaali Peeli. The new trailer for the film has hit the internet and it reveals a little bit of backstory of the characters. Turns out, it might not simply be a chance encounter where Ananay and Ishaan meet in the film. The trailer shows that they've been childhood buddies, who probably grew apart over the years. Both have grown up in the underbelly of Mumbai, learning and carving their ways around the darkness. Khaali Peeli Actor Ishaan Khatter Reacts to 'Goriya' Controversy: 'It Was Never Meant to Be About the Complexion, Let Alone Race'.

Ananya has looted Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok) of jewels and money. She carjacks Ishaan, forcing a passenger to get out, at gunpoint. It looks like a funny scene. Ananya's yelling and Ishaan's awkwardness look authentic. We hope the actors have done a good job in the film. The trailer takes the characters from Mummbai to Kolkata - apparent from the yellow taxi that makes an appearance. Ishaan has eloped to Kolkata in his first film, Dhadak, as well. Khaali Peeli Song Tehas Nehas: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Look Sultry But The Track Fails To Make Your Heart Race (Watch Video).

The trailer ends with a funny scene that establishes that the two lead characters don't trust each other. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli will be streaming on Zeeplex under the pay per view model from October 2.

Check Out The Trailer For Khaali Peeli Here:

There is a lot of running and car chases in the trailer. It is a delight to see Ishana doing action stunts. Ananya also gets to do an action scene here and there. Khaali Peeli looks higher on action and comedy than romance.

Khaal Peeli was supposed to release earlier in the year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. But, that was the least of the worries for the movie. A song from the film was accused of racist lyrics. Although the filmmaker and actors denied it saying that the words have been taken out of context.

